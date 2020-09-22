Unbelievable: Tiger Shroff makes his singing debut with romantic number, takes a break from daredevil stunts. Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff has made his singing debut and released the new single on social media Tuesday afternoon. Titled Unbelievable, the song is in collaboration with Big Bang Music and is directed by Punit Malhotra.

The song video opens with Tiger, clad in a formal shirt and pair of trousers, holding a mic atop a high-rise building’s terrace. We also see Tiger showing off some of his dance moves. The video showcases Tiger’s interaction with a girl dressed in a similar attire, as a flashback. It is a sweet, simple romantic number that is likely to tug at heartstrings of his fans.

Taking to his social media handle, Tiger released the song and shared, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet fulfilling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here’s presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!” The song has been written by DG Mayne and Avitesh and Paresh has choreographed it.

About the video, Tiger said in a press statement, “I’ve always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I’m so excited to kickstart this journey - there’s so much to learn and explore”.

Last week, Tiger had shared a teaser of the song and wrote ion Instagram, “Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. #UnbelievableTeaser” ..

Also read: Actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies after testing positive for Covid-19, Renuka Shahane pays tributes

Tiger was last seen in the third installment of his hit series, Baaghi 3, before the coronavirus pandemic put all film and television shoots on hold in March. Up next, he also has Rambo’s Hindi version in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more