Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies at 74: Nimrat Kaur leads Bollywood tributes

Members of the film fraternity, including actors Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh and Randeep Hooda, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, offered condolences on the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who died on Thursday evening at the age of 74. The minister died days after undergoing a heart surgery.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. May God give them strength and be with them at this grave hour. #RIPRamVilasPaswan ji,” Nimrat wrote on Twitter. “My deepest condolences to @iChiragPaswan & his family members. #Omshanti,” Madhur tweeted.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh condoled Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise and wrote, “Shocked and saddened to know that Shri #RamVilasPaswan ji is no more. Heartfelt condolences to @iChiragPaswan, the entire family and millions of his followers. His legacy will be remembered forever. May his soul Rest in peace. Om Shanti.” Actor Randeep Hooda called it ‘a great loss’.

Singer Kailash Kher called Ram Vilas Paswan a ‘bhali aatma (good soul)’ and said that whenever they had met, he got a lot of love and affection from the minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Ram Vilas Paswan’s death a ‘personal loss’. “I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity,” he wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, “Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas.”

PM Modi said that working with Ram Vilas Paswan was an ‘incredible experience’ and condoled his demise. “Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he added.

