Unlock 2.0: Happy days are ‘hair’ again for celebs

It’s time to bid adieu to the shaggy hair, grey roots and chipped nails as salons have finally reopened after three months of lockdown. Even celebrities are thronging their regular salons to get all prim and proper.

Nimrat Kaur recently shared her experience of going all snip snip. “When you don’t live with family or handsome lovers, you wait (even if it means 7 long months cuz you missed a pre-lockdown appointment, to let the expert spin her magic!! And VOILA …..Sohhh worth the wait to bid adieu to my lockdown locks,” she wrote on Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor, too sought help of a professional recently and got a haircut, and so did Neha Shrama, who posted a video from the salon writing, “Hello July!! Lets cut that hair.”

Given how everybody is taking extra precautions amid Covid-19 crisis, even their grooming sessions at the salon are being done implementing strict measures and stricter implementation for both clients and staff, with face shields, gloves and PPE suits in place.

Hairstylist Jawed Habib, who has a chain of salon across the country, says, “It’s rather a welcome move to have salon reopen. It’s not just about the safety of the clients but also of our professionals. Hence, even customers have to follow procedures. There are key safety measures that salons have to follow — sanitisation of tools, furniture and the floor.”

Highlighting the safety measures that he saw being followed at a salon where he went for a haircut, Abhimanyu Dassani shared in a video, “I was so surprised… They made me feel so Safe, masks were used and there were limited customers. I felt comfortable.”

Some salon are also going all environment friendly. Kaur pointed out how in her post writing, “...thanks for all the remarkable and diligent measures and care you guys are taking out there to ensure all’s done exactly as it should be and more!! And MOST of all for using recyclable, bio-degradable stuff. Big up on that!! A spring in my step and a flip in my hair today.”

However, it’s quite a challenge for the professionals at the salon. “It’s not easy to wear PPE suits and work in salon because it gets very uncomfortable plus it also restricts movement of the hands while cutting hair. It’s easier said than done. But safety is first and we’re keeping that in mind,” says Gayatri, a staff working in a popular salon chain in Mumbai.

Actors Disha Patani and Pragya Jaiswal, too, visited salons for haircut and the latter shared a picture and her experience on social media, “Coming out of almost a 100 days #Lockdown got me trying new Hair Length, Color AND Parting. Can’t believe I did all at once.” Kubbra Sait, meanwhile, went for a manicure session recently.

Despite people slowly coming out, business will take time to get back to normal, feels Habib. “The business is not even 20 per cent. People will take time to come back to salon. We’ve to tell them that salon is good for you. The only people that are coming are the male clients, no female clients. All the luxury and fashion isn’t happening,” he says.

