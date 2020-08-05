Unseen video of Sushant Singh Rajput, rehearsing for Dil Bechara, shared by Mukesh Chhabra. Watch here

Sections
Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra has shared an unseen behind-the-scenes video of Sushant Singh Rajput rehearsing a scene from the film, with Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 13:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Swastika Mukherjee rehearse a scene from Dil Bechara.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the actor rehearsing a scene from the film, with his co-stars. Mukesh made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, which served as the final film of Sushant’s career. The actor died by suicide on June 14.

The video, which also features actors Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee, shows the cast lounging in what appears to be a hotel room, reading a scene together. Mukesh captioned the post, “Reading.” The post has been viewed over 150000 times, and has been flooded with heartbroken comments by the actor’s fans.

 

The filmmaker in an interview to Hindustan Times said that the situation is difficult to navigate. “It’s been tough. I was in the middle of finishing the film for release, working on the trailer etc., and looking at Sushant every day - it was so difficult to work on the film. Right now, I don’t know what I am feeling - if I should be happy or sad. There are a lot of mixed emotions and I don’t know how to react to situations now. It is bittersweet, perhaps. For me, the meaning of the film has changed, as he is gone.”



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family wanted us to take Rhea Chakraborty into custody, slap her: Mumbai cop

Dil Bechara released on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar, free of cost for both members and non-members. Critics appreciated it for the emotional catharsis it provided so soon after the actor’s death. Dil Bechara is a remake of The Fault in Our Stars. Mukesh had promised Sushant that they’d unveil the film’s trailer with original actor Ansel Elgort present. “It was my dream to bring them together, but as they say, not every dream can be turned into reality. I wanted to bring Ansel Elgort and Sushant together for Dil Bechara’s trailer launch. Everyone was very happy when Ansel had tweeted about the film a year-and-a-half ago,” Mukesh had written in a tweet.

