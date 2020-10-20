Until the vaccine comes, dancers have to be especially careful because we work in groups: Rajeev Surti

The last few months have been very difficult for everyone owing to the pandemic. But the subsequent lockdown has had the worst effect on daily wage workers. While many have lost their jobs, many have no certainty on where their next meal is going to come from. Amid all this, choreographer Rajeev Surti points out that dancers and choreographers, too, come under the category of daily wage workers and have been struggling for a while now.

He says, “The situation has been very bad to be honest. Dancers and assistants in dance industry get daily wages. Their lifestyle expenses are also quite high as they have to always look good, exercise, and wear good clothes etc. So, during lockdown, a lot of dancers went back to their home towns. But now, things are getting better slowly. Shooting has started but not in a full fledged manner. We need to save good dancers because I don’t know how many of them will return for the job. Until the vaccine doesn’t come, they have to take lots of precautions because they are the ones who dance in a groups and next to actors. They also have to remove their masks during the shots.”

Surti has choreographed dances for movies such as Don (2006), Dabangg (2010), Raees (2017), and most recently, Ginny Weds Sunny, among several others. He adds that while everyone is slowly getting back to work, people need to be patient. “Shooting is a group activity, and we all have to be very careful. But if we take all the necessary precautions, the challenges are not too many,” he says.

On his experience of working with Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey for Ginny Weds Sunny, Surti says, “It was an amazing experience. I worked with them for the first time, and they are both very professional and sorted.”