Unwell actor Ashiesh Roy says hospital bill came to Rs 2 lakh for 2 days: ‘Now, I don’t have a single penny’

Ashiesh Roy has claimed that he has no money left for his treatment anymore, as the hospital charged him Rs 2 lakh for two days.

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ashiesh Roy has requested financial help for his medical bills.

Veteran television actor Ashiesh Roy recently took to Facebook to share that he was in the ICU and required financial help for his treatment. In a new interview, he said that he has run out of money and does not have a ‘single penny’.

Ashiesh told The Times of India that he has been hospitalised since Monday (May 18) and is in a ‘terrible condition’. He added that his bill amounted to Rs 2 lakh in just two days, and he cannot afford his medical expenses any further.

“I don’t have money. I had Rs 2 lakh which I gave to the hospital because within two days, the bill that was given to me amounted to that much. Right now, I don’t have a single penny. People are coming forward to help me, they are calling up and telling me, let’s see what happens. Because of the pandemic I am kept in a special ward which is costly. My dialysis happens on some other floor and it goes on for 4 hours. There are medicines, injections which are costly,” he said.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya claims his brother hit her: ‘His family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot’



This is not the first time this year that Ashiesh has been admitted to the hospital. In January, he was hospitalised for four days due to water retention issues. He shared updates on Facebook. In one post, he shared a selfie of himself smiling and revealed that his smile was ‘forced’ as the coffee did not have any sugar in it. In another post, he said that his tasteless carrot soup was worse than the previous day’s soaked cardboard.



Ashiesh began his acting career in 1997, and has worked in a number of television shows, including Sasural Simar Ka, Remix, Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum and Jeannie Aur Juju. He has also acted in films like Home Delivery and MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

