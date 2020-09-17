Urmila Matondkar challenges Kangana Ranaut to share names of drug addicts in Bollywood: ‘I’ll be first to say thumbs up to you’

Urmila Matondkar has asked Kangana Ranaut to share the names of all the Bollywood stars with links to drug abuse. The Rangeela actor has also questioned the timing of her numerous interviews and why she has “problems with everybody in the industry.”

Asking Kangana to reveal all she knows, Urmila said, “Where are the names? I would like Kangana to actually come forward and do us all a huge favour by giving out those name and call out those people. Let’s have it all out. I will be the first one to say thumbs up to you girl.”

Urmila was talking to India Today, and further said, “You have to decide do you want to constantly play the victim card non-stop say main toh victim hun, victim hun, victim hun.”

Questioning the timing of her explosive comments, including calling Urmila ‘a soft porn star’, Urmila said, “Everything that you have got today -- the name, the fame and the money -- is all thanks to Mumbai and the film industry. Why is it that you have not spoken about these things in the last so many years and are speaking about all this only in the last few months? The timing seems funny. Everything seems going a bit berserk.”

Kangana had earlier claimed on Republic TV that “99% of Bollywoood stars consume drugs.” Urmila had recently slammed Kangana for talking ill of Mumbai and the entire film industry. Reacting to Urmila’s comments, Kangana told Times Now in an interview, “She isn’t known for acting for sure and is know for doing soft porn. If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket.”

Kangana is back in headlines after she slammed veteran actor-turned politician Jaya Bachchan for her recent speech in the Parliament. Without taking any names, Jaya had criticised those who earn their livelihood in the entertainment industry and yet spoil its image by calling it a ‘gutter’.

