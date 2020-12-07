Urmila Matondkar praises Kiara Advani for recreating Rangeela Re look for Indoo Ki Jawani: ‘Pretty and very talented girl’

Actor Urmila Matondkar has given her approval to Kiara Advani for reacting her look from hit 1995 film, Rangeela. Kiara wore a similar colourful dress in the song Dil Tera from her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani, brining back memories of Urmila dancing in the streets of Mumbai almost 25 years ago to Rangeela Re.

Urmila took to Twitter to share a picture of Kiara from the song and showered her with compliments. “Aww just saw the song great job kiara..pretty n very talented girl..way to go!! Ho ja Rangeela re Best wishes for the release,” she wrote. Replying to her, Kiara wrote, “Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial ma’am !! Coming from the OG.”

The song also shows Kiara in Sharmila Tagore’s look from Kashmir Ki Kali song Yeh Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra and in Parveen Babi’s look from Namak Halaal song Jawani Jaaneman.

Indoo Ki Jawani also stars Aditya Seal opposite Kiara. The film is about a young woman’s experiences with dating apps and how they get into a tonne of trouble. The film is up for release on December 11.

Urmila was recently in news for her war of words with Kangana Ranaut. Urmila had called Kangana a ‘rudali’ in an interview. Kangana then called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ in retaliation. When criticised for her words, Kangana tweeted, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

Urmila had asked Kangana to look at the drug problem in Himachal Pradesh, before commenting on Maharashtra. “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state,” Urmila had said in an interview to India Today.

Urmila, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena last week. Immediately after joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, she took a swipe at actress Kangana Ranaut, saying "unnecessary importance" has been given to the latter.

