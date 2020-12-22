Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram account restored after she registers FIR, says some of her posts still missing

The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) over the hacking of Shiv Sena leader and Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram account. According to the police, the FIR was registered against unknown persons under several sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The account was later restored. Taking to Twitter, the 46-year-old actor thanked Mumbai Police and Instagram for restoring her account, though some of her old posts are still missing. "And I’m back on @instagram again Thank you @MumbaiPolice and @instagram for your quick support even though some of my posts are missing," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of herself.

The actor had also urged other women not to take incidents of cyber crimes lightly. “Cyber crimes' is not something that women should take lightly... As I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1," she had said.

Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from north Mumbai constituency as a Congress candidate, recently joined the Shiv Sena.

Matondkar, in a written complaint, had said that her Instagram account was hacked on December 16 and all her posts were deleted. She requested the police to take up an investigation and punish the culprits under the relevant provision of the IT Act. “I had received a direct message on my account and when I clicked it to open, it took me to the website and asked me to follow certain steps and pursuant to that they ask for verifying the account and then the account got hacked and all my Instagram posts were deleted,” she said in her written complaint