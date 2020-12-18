Urmila Matondkar says her husband Mohsin Akhtar, his family are constantly attacked by trolls: ‘There is a limit’

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar called the constant troll attacks on her husband, Mohsin Akhtar, and his family ‘unfortunate’. She also talked about her Wikipedia page being vandalised by miscreants, who changed her parents’ name on it.

Urmila said that she would not call herself thick-skinned, as she believes sensitivity is one of the biggest strengths of a woman. However, she has ‘too beautiful a skin to let it be dirtied by these kind of things’, she said.

In a conversation with Mojo Story, Urmila said that she was not prepared for the vicious trolling of Mohsin and his family. “He was called a terrorist, a Pakistani. I mean, there is a limit to where it should go… They have even infiltrated my Wikipedia page and they have gone and put my mother’s name as Rukhsana Ahmed and my father’s name as Shivinder Singh, two human beings who must be living somewhere in India but I don’t know of. My father’s name is Shrikant Matondkar and my mother’s name is Sunita Matondkar,” she said.

“To top it all, my husband is not only a Muslim but a Kashmiri Muslim. We both follow our religions in an equally staunch way. That gave them a bigger platform to troll me and constantly target him and his family. It was very unfortunate,” she added.

Urmila maintained that she is not thick-skinned and said, “I don’t have a thick skin but I have too beautiful a skin to let it be dirtied by these kind of things that come my way. I think sensitivity is one of the strongest points of a woman. Being able to have that compassion, that empathy and that sensitivity is what makes me a woman.”

Urmila and Mohsin got married in a private ceremony in March 2016. Designer Manish Malhotra, at whose niece’s wedding the couple first met, was the only celebrity guest at the wedding.

Urmila started her career as a child artiste and worked in films such as Kalyug and Masoom before making her debut in a leading role with Narsimha in 1991. She is known for films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi.

