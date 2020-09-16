Urmila Matondkar slams Kangana Ranaut’s comments: ‘Does she know Himachal is the origin of drugs?’

Actor Urmila Matondkar has shot barbs at Kangana Ranaut for speaking against Mumbai and recently comparing it to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Urmila said that Kangana should first take stock of her home state of Himachal Pradesh before attacking Maharashtra or Mumbai.

Kangana recently invited a huge controversy when she called the Mumbai Police inefficient for the way they handled the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She added that she didn’t feel safe in the city anymore. Multiple celebrities had objected to her statement, including a few politicians.

Now, in an interview with India Today, Urmila said that Kangana ought to know of the drugs situation of her own state. “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state,” she told India Today. “If one person shouts all the time, doesn’t mean the person is speaking the truth. Some people want to crib all the time and play the victim card and if all that fails, they play the woman card,” she added.

“Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers’ money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?,” she added. In a tweet, Kangana she had said: “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

After Kangana’s remarks against Mumbai, Shiv Sena leaders had told her against returning to the city. She was the provided the Y-plus security by the home ministry for her protection as she arrived back from Manali.

Kangana, before leaving for Himachal Pradesh on Monday, reiterated her PoK barb, which had riled the Sena. She has tweeted that she has been terrorised with “constant attacks and abuses” and that her analogy comparing the Maharashtra capital with PoK was “bang on”.

