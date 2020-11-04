Sections
Vaani Kapoor: I’ve to create enough body of work for people to notice me because I know nothing comes easy

Actor Vaani Kapoor, though super ambitious, is content with the slow and steady pace of her careers she only wants to do good and incredible cinema even if she’s not the one driving the narrative.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:45 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Vaani Kapoor will be seen next in films such as Bell Bottom, Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

This year may have been a slow one for most of us across the industries because of the pandemic, but things are looking quite busy for Vaani Kapoor as her career has gathered steam. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of Bellbottom in Scotland — the first film to be shot and finished amid the pandemic, and looking up — and she has two more projects in her kitty: Shamshera, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Naturally, Kapoor is thrilled and is keen to express herself as an artiste going forward.

“I’ve always said that I want to do so much more. There’s a lot of ambition. As an actor, I have a lot of dreams about being part of a cinema where I can maybe lead a film, drive an entire film on my shoulder,” she says.

However, aware of how things function in Bollywood, she admits that, “For that to happen, maybe I need to create enough body of work for people to take notice of me because let’s face it, nothing comes that easy. It’s just the harsh truth of life. You have to wait it out, sit back take the right decisions for yourself.”

 



The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), feels post the success of her film WAR (2019) alongside Hrithik Roshan, she has a much “clearer vision” of how her career should shape up.

“I’m at the driver’s seat charting my own course in my career. The reason why I haven’t signed too many films is purely because I wanted to do good work, be seen in incredible films, even if I’m not the person who’s driving the narrative and leading the whole story on my shoulders,” explains the 32-year-old on the slow and steady course of her journey.

Kapoor says her intention is only to be part of films that make a mark, so that she gets noticed and be a part of more such projects.

“That’s exactly how I managed to get signed by Abhishek Kapoor for his film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui). Today, he has taken notice of me and given me such a meaty and amazing part in his film because he got to see me in a Befikre (2016). He told me that he loved me in that film. He later saw me in WAR, which is why today he could consider me for this. So, I believe that not everything comes easy to you. One just has to be patient and sometimes it’s about timing,” concludes the actor.

