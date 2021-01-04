Vaani Kapoor: Industry has been heavily affected by the virus, we need to bring people back to cinemas

While the last year was quite a dud for the entertainment industry, things are now slowly looking better. Vaani Kapoor also has a busy 2021 with three films — Shamshera, Bellbottom, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui — lined up for release this year. And these will see her share screen space with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana respectively.

The 32-year-old, who made his Bollywood debut Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, says she is really looking forward to 2021, as this year will help her showcase every aspect of her skill set as an artiste.

“I will have three films releasing in a calendar year which hasn’t happened to me before! All these three films are extremely diverse and will help showcase different facets of me as an artiste. I have always wanted to be an actor who stretches herself as a performer and isn’t afraid to take risks, to push the envelope. These three films have helped me do just that,” shares the actor, who shot for two of these films during the pandemic itself.

Calling these movies “an incredible learning experiences”, Kapoor is grateful to have gotten a chance to work with great teams.

“The fascinating filmmakers whom I have collaborated with, and the incredible actors like Akshay sir, Ranbir, and Ayushmann whom I have witnessed perform, has helped me explore and learn more as an actor. My learning curve on these films has been immense and I couldn’t be happier,” she gushes.

The actor’s last release was War in 2019 alongside Hrithik Roshan, and Shamshera which was likely to a July 2020 release was pushed due to the onset of pandemic and subsequent delay in production and shutdown of theatres.

Going forward, the actor wants to continue her journey to constantly rediscover herself as a performer on screen with every new film that she signs.

“I want to always keep learning and exploring myself which, in turn, will help sharpen my craft. All I want is to be able to leave a mark as a performer. These three are big screen entertainers, and I am hoping that these movies will pull people into theatres. The industry has been heavily affected by the virus and we will need to bring people back to the cinemas,” she concludes.