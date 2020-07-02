Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapot joins Akshay Kumar in espionage thriller

Sections
Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar for the first time in Bell Bottom. It is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Vaani Kapoor will be pairing up with Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom.

Akshay Kumar has a bouquet of films in his kitty and among them is the espionage thriller, Bell Bottom. Now War actor Vaani Kapoor has been finalised as the female lead opposite Akshay in the film.

Vaani said she is excited to share the screen space with Akshay. “I am thrilled to partner with Pooja Entertainment who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen,” the 31-year-old actor said.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said Vaani has a “meaty” role in the film. “Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in Bellbottom has to be in sync with Akshay Sir’s screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one,” he said in a statement.

 



Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the story is set in the 1980s and is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. The film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. It was earlier set to release on January 22 but was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay had shared his first look from the film in November last year. It shows a suited up Akshay posing in style in front of a luxury car and a plane flying over him. He wore dark shades and sported a moustache. In reply to a fan who asked if the film was remake of a Kannada film, Akshay had said, “Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events.”

Bell Bottom is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, and will go on floors later this year. The film is being made under the banner of Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. It will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

(With PTI inputs)

