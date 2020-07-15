Vaani Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says ‘It makes you feel gloomy when you think of what happened’

Sections
Vaani Kapoor, who made Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput, says she was greeted with a warm smile by him when they first met.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 11:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vaani Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starred together in Shuddh Desi Romance.

Actor Vaani Kapoor says late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was helpful and sweet, and greeted her with the warmest smile when she met him for the first time. Sushant died a month ago at the age of 34.

Speaking to The Times of India, Vaani recounted the first time she met him. They worked together on Shuddh Desi Romance, which also marked her Bollywood debut. “I had met him (Sushant Singh Rajput) for the first time at YRF, it was a reading session and Manish Sharma was there. I remember walking in and Sushant gave me the warmest smile. You know when you get that comfort feeling about someone even though you don’t know them that well because they treat you with love and warmth. Sushant was very helpful and sweet. Throughout the film he was really sweet to me. He was so talented, when I see him in ‘Dil Bechara’ now I just realise what a good actor he was. That void will always be there for all of us. It makes you feel gloomy when you think of what happened. Sushant was my first co-actor so that will always be a special memory.

 

Earlier in June, Vaani had shared two Instagram posts in the actor’s memory. “My first ever Co actor ! It’s heartbreaking. Lots of love ..RIP,” she wrote in a post. “I remember my first meeting with you and there you were, the first person to smile at me and help me! My first co-actor! Still in disbelief and shock. I have known you as a happy & funny person. I wish I could do something to change this. I am going to miss you. Miss the chance to work with you again. I pray for your soul to find its calm,” she wrote in another.



Vaani was last seen in War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Her next film will be Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar. “I have great respect for Akshay sir. I have always looked forward to working with him. This, for me, is a great opportunity to be associated with a movie like this,” Vaani said in a statement.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is set in the 1980s and is about one of India’s forgotten heroes.

