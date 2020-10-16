Vardhan Puri: There are miscreants who are spoiling the name of the industry

Drugs nexus, toxic work environment, nepotism and more — there are endless discussions Bollywood has been grappling with over the last few months. For actor Vardhan Puri, who is just starting out in the film industry, all this has been quite off putting.

“I’m very fond of films and cinema, and I’m very proud to be a part of this fraternity. I just like to say that it gets very hard when people generalise and say, ‘Sab aise hi hain, har actor aisa hai’. That’s not the case,” asserts Puri, adding that just like everywhere, there are good people and bad people in Bollywood, too.

“There are people who represent the industry well, and some don’t. Pointing fingers at the whole industry and saying ‘sab aise hain’ just breaks my heart,” he maintains.

The actor, grandson of late actor Amrish Puri insists that the gross generalisation is unfair and uncalled for especially for someone like him and his friends “who come from cultured homes and aren’t involved in any bad habits. We don’t keep the wrong company and respect people and lead a life of spirituality”.

Puri, who made his debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui last year, admits that after the recent turn of events, he has realised that there are people who’re hell bent on spoiling the name of the film industry.

“There are miscreants who spoil the name of the industry. I’d like to plead to them that apni nahi sochni toh at least think of your family. Just abstain from all wrongs. Our film industry is a very sacred place and we do a good job at entertaining people and bringing joy to people. Let us all be very responsible,” Puri urges.

The actor is currently shooting his next project Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Last Show in Bhopal along with Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

On whether he feels glad to be away from Mumbai at this point especially with what is happening, the actor says, “It would be insensitive to say that I’m glad to be away from all that because the matter is real. But yes, I’m an actor and entertainer and it’s great to be back on set.”