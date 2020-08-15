Varun Dhawan and other celebs get trolled for demanding #CBIforSSR: Is it a double edged sword for actors, if they speak up or if they don’t?

A host of Bollywoood actors from the entertainment industry have been banding together recently, demanding a CBI enquiry into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Actors Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Mouni Roy are a few. Actor Varun Dhawan also shared an Instagram story that read ‘#CBIforSSR’. Triggered by this, trolls questioned why this came two months after Rajput’s death. Some even speculated whether Dhawan did this only after seeing the number of dislikes on Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer.

This leads us to the question: Is speaking up a double-edged sword for celebs? Are they bound to get trolled whether they speak or not?

Actor Nakuul Mehta, who feels that everybody on social media is out to prove a point, says, “In the midst of this chaos, sharing your thoughts, especially if you are an artiste, can be a double-edged sword. Personally, I have almost never shied away from speaking what I feel. It has invited trolls but personally I feel as an artist of one if going to be fearful of censure or unwanted hate, one will continue to cocoon themselves in their own bubble of comfort.”

Actor Amit Sadh echoes similar sentiment, as he says we’re living in extreme times. “It’s very difficult these days to pacify and make everyone happy, because your every word, your tone, your silence, your speaking up, everything is misconstrued. Most out of it taken out of context and then trolling takes place. This shouldn’t surprise you, this is the kind of path of modern age,” he explains.

While the Supreme Court has reserved its decision, CBI is investigating the FIR registered in Bihar, lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari informs us. “The arguments are over, and the SC will pronounce it’s judgements, then we will know, but the good thing is the Court hasn’t prevented CBI from investigating,” he says.

On celebs speaking up now, he adds, “They are probably coming out and speaking because there is so much of public questioning a lot of them. They didn’t speak in the beginning, only Kangana Ranaut did. Now seeing the public demanding it, obviously they will speak about it.”

Agreeing that a celeb is bound to be targeted regardless of whether they are vocal or not, actor Iqbal Khan tells us, “The fact of the matter remains, if there is foul play, of course it must be looked into, no two ways about it. Having said that, people these days on social media, they become judge, jury, punisher, everything. They get a certain kind of kick in abusing somebody without knowing them. It’s pretty low for me.”

Meanwhile, adman Prahlad Kakkar feels it’s better if celebs remain silent regarding Rajput’s death case.

He reasons, ““All these people, Dhawan and all, they ditched young Sushant. Their best defence is to keep quiet. When you come out and start doing a double header- first not approving of the guy, then doing a flipover and asking CBI for SSR- isn’t it better to just keep quiet? Because my support is personal, I am not going to come out in public and give someone a pat on the back for something they are supposed to be doing anyway.”

While the majority agree that celebs do get caught in the middle, there’s also adman Pritish Nandy, who feels that it’s up to the person if they want to involve themselves in a particular controversy or not.

“They may choose not to. It’s not because they don’t have any sympathy for Sushant, or they don’t want (justice). Ultimately, it’s a choice, between one investigating agency and the other. This is matter of justice being served to him, in the sense that investigation taking the right path.”

And filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri opines that, “Problem is they always speak in an opportunistic manner. When they are supposed to, they don’t.”

