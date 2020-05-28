Sections
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan claims Kiara Advani ‘hit me on my nose purposely’, shares Sun Saathiya rehearsal video as proof

Varun Dhawan claims Kiara Advani ‘hit me on my nose purposely’, shares Sun Saathiya rehearsal video as proof

Actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday shared a video with Kiara Advani on his YouTube channel. He also revealed an interesting detail.

Updated: May 28, 2020 10:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in a video together.

Actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday shared a video clip from a dance rehearsal with actor Kiara Advani for the song Sun Sathiya from one of his previous films, ABCD 2. He revealed how Kiara knowingly hit him on his nose.

Taking to Instagram stories, he wrote: “Checkout our performance on sun sathiyaan @kiaraaliaadvani hit me on my nose purposely. It was intense.” The song in the film, however, had starred Varun with Shraddha Kapoor.

 

In the video, the two dance in perfect harmony, matching steps as the song plays on. The entire sequence is nearly one and half minute long. While Kiara is wearing a black tank top paired with black leggings, Varun has an orange T-shirt on with a pair of track bottoms. Varun also shared the video on his official YouTube channel.



The actors have previously worked on a song together. Called First Class, it featured in the film Kalank.

Also read: Happy birthday AbRam: These photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s son with Aryan, Suhana, Gauri prove he is family’s darling

Both the actors had been busy before the lockdown came into place. Varun had been shooting for his dad David Dhawan’s next film, Coolie No 1, where he has been paired with Sara Ali Khan. Kiara, meanwhile, saw the release of her first Netflix film, Guilty. She also has Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and a film called Indoo Ki Jawani.

Varun Dhawan shared the video on his official YouTube channel.

Kiara’s act in Guilty had come up for much praise. Speaking about her performance, the Hindustan Times review had said, “After being largely restricted to playing pushovers, Kiara delivers an absolutely electric performance as the unreliable Nanki, a fiery college student with a fondness for Faiz.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

90-year-old COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital in Indore, showered with flowers by staff
May 28, 2020 11:59 IST
Preksha Mehta’s father says actor was restless due to lockdown
May 28, 2020 11:58 IST
Officer who put knee on man’s neck should be charged, says Minneapolis mayor
May 28, 2020 11:58 IST
Maharashtra Governor lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrant labourers
May 28, 2020 11:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.