Varun Dhawan claims Kiara Advani ‘hit me on my nose purposely’, shares Sun Saathiya rehearsal video as proof

Actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday shared a video clip from a dance rehearsal with actor Kiara Advani for the song Sun Sathiya from one of his previous films, ABCD 2. He revealed how Kiara knowingly hit him on his nose.

Taking to Instagram stories, he wrote: “Checkout our performance on sun sathiyaan @kiaraaliaadvani hit me on my nose purposely. It was intense.” The song in the film, however, had starred Varun with Shraddha Kapoor.

In the video, the two dance in perfect harmony, matching steps as the song plays on. The entire sequence is nearly one and half minute long. While Kiara is wearing a black tank top paired with black leggings, Varun has an orange T-shirt on with a pair of track bottoms. Varun also shared the video on his official YouTube channel.

The actors have previously worked on a song together. Called First Class, it featured in the film Kalank.

Also read: Happy birthday AbRam: These photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s son with Aryan, Suhana, Gauri prove he is family’s darling

Both the actors had been busy before the lockdown came into place. Varun had been shooting for his dad David Dhawan’s next film, Coolie No 1, where he has been paired with Sara Ali Khan. Kiara, meanwhile, saw the release of her first Netflix film, Guilty. She also has Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and a film called Indoo Ki Jawani.

Varun Dhawan shared the video on his official YouTube channel.

Kiara’s act in Guilty had come up for much praise. Speaking about her performance, the Hindustan Times review had said, “After being largely restricted to playing pushovers, Kiara delivers an absolutely electric performance as the unreliable Nanki, a fiery college student with a fondness for Faiz.

Follow @htshowbiz for more