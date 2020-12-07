Varun Dhawan confirms he is positive for Covid-19, says ‘I could have been more careful’

Varun Dhawan is keeping in touch with his friends from Chandigarh where he is quarantining post testing positive for Covid-19.

Varun Dhawan has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor was shooting for his next Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh when he contracted the virus. He has now shared an update about the same on Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot of his video call with his friends, Varun wrote, “VITAMIN FRIENDS. So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u.”

Not just Varun, his senior co-star Neetu Kapoor and Jug Jugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta have also tested positive for the virus. The other cast members Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani have tested negative.

Varun and Raj Mehta have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh. “Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there,” a source told PTI.

According to a source close to her family, Neetu flew back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements. “She tested positive for Covid-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she’s here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh,” the source told PTI.

Anil had earlier turned down the rumours of him contracting the virus. He took to Twitter to clear all speculations and wrote, “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.”

The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film shoot last month. In November, Neetu Kapoor had posted on Instagram that the cast is “COVID tested and safe” ahead of the filming start. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen.

