Sections
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan goes shirtless in new photo, has a funny reply when Dino Morea asked who clicked it

Varun Dhawan goes shirtless in new photo, has a funny reply when Dino Morea asked who clicked it

Varun Dhawan gave a funny response when Dino Morea asked who clicked his shirtless photo. See it here.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Varun Dhawan shared a shirtless photo on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan gave fans an eyeful when he shared a picture of himself posing shirtless on Instagram, which was captioned simply with a grinning cat emoji. Even as fans were gushing over the sultry snap, Dino Morea asked the question that was on everyone’s minds: “Who’s taking the pic VD?”

Deflecting the question, Varun playfully replied, “@thedinomorea god.” His answer had fans in splits. “God is great,” one commented. “@thedinomorea I guess we are living in a high tech world nowadays and we all have that timer in our cam settings,” another wrote, speculating that the picture was taken on a self-timer.

 

Varun has been working out in his home gym as gyms and fitness centres across the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He often shares glimpses of his workout on social media.



Earlier this month, Varun posted a shirtless video from the gym, in which he was seen dancing to the hit Altaf Raja song, Tum To Thehre Pardesi. “Tum to thehre pardesi. My all time favourite song. I ain’t classy,” his caption read.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police says probing case from every angle, recorded statements of 27 people

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi.

Varun is currently awaiting the release of his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania, was slated to hit the theatres in May but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Varun shared a poster of Coolie No 1 but gave it a coronavirus twist. A mask was photoshopped on his face in the poster. In an Instagram live in April, Varun said that the future of Coolie No 1 is uncertain, owing to the pandemic. “We all are dealing with this, I do wish the film releases,” he said, stressing that he wants it to release ‘in a theatre, hopefully soon.’

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Varun goes shirtless in new pic, has funny reply when asked who clicked it
Jun 28, 2020 10:24 IST
Carlyle buys 20% stake in Piramal Pharma businesses
Jun 28, 2020 10:20 IST
Tunisia reopens borders to tourists after curbing spread of coronavirus
Jun 28, 2020 10:31 IST
Covid-19 state tally: Delhi crosses 80,000-mark, 3 states have less than 500 cases
Jun 28, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.