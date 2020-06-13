Varun Dhawan grooves to his favourite song in the gym, says ‘I ain’t classy’. Watch

Varun Dhawan has shared a fun video from the gym where the actor is seen grooving to his “all time favourite song” Tum To Thehre Pardesi. The Kalank actor is seen shirtless as he dances to the Altaf Raja song in the gym.

Varun shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “Tum to thehre pardesi. My all time favourite song. I ain’t classy.” His fitness trainer Prashant Sawant is also seen grooving with him to the song. His six pack abs are also clearly visible in the video.

The post got interesting reactions from his industry colleagues who couldn’t stop laughing over him. Taapsee Pannu commented, “Can be the only person who can beat my workout playlist.” Kim Sharma sided with Varun and wrote, “Shutttt uppp!!! It’s my fav song! Altaf for life.” Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy also wrote, “Oh ye toh mera wala gaana hai!! (Oh this is my song).” His trainer Prashant also wrote, “Kya Kya hota hain gym me (What goes on in the gym).”

On the work front, Varun shared a new poster of his upcoming film Coolie No 1, where he can be seen wearing a mask. It is not clear if the poster is meant to spread awareness about the social preventive measure, or the story of the comedy film will be tweaked to bring in a plot related to the pandemic.

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan play the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1 but is now delayed due to lockdown.

Earlier, Varun had also shared the poster of his another film titled Mr Lele. However, he later announced that the film has indefinitely been “postponed” because of clashing dates.

