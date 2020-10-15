Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan has been funding Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant Ritik Diwakar’s education, video calls him often

Varun Dhawan has been funding Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant Ritik Diwakar’s education, video calls him often

Varun Dhawan has been sponsoring the education of Super Dancer - Chapter 2 contestant Ritik Diwakar for the last two years. The actor also keeps in touch with him over video calls.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Varun Dhawan has been paying the school fees of Ritik Diwakar.

Ritik Diwakar, one of the contestants of Super Dancer - Chapter 2, revealed that Varun Dhawan has been funding his education for the last two years. Varun met Ritik when he came on the show as a celebrity judge and learned that the boy’s family could not afford a good education for him. The actor also video calls him often and checks on how his studies are going.

In an interview, Ritik said that Varun got him admission into the KDMA International Academy in Kanpur, and has been paying his school fees as well as sponsoring his uniform and books. The boy is currently in the eighth grade.

Talking to The Times of India, Ritik said, “It’s been two years now for me to be studying in this prestigious school of the city. Varun bhaiya kept his promise of funding my education. Every year he transfers the yearly fee, which includes my uniform and books, to the school’s account. I am really happy that despite being from a poor family I am able to study in a reputed school of the city. I never thought that this would happen with me after participating in a reality show.”

Also read | Anubhav Sinha claims BJP ‘blatantly’ copied his Bhojpuri rap song for Bihar campaign: ‘In an ideal world, this would cost money’

Ritik further said that Varun has kept in touch with him. “Yes, Varun bhaiya calls me several times during the year, especially on festivals like Holi and Diwali. He makes video calls and keeps a track of my education too. Woh bahut achhe hai (He is very nice). I hope when I grow up I can be like him. I am really studying hard so that I can make the most of this opportunity given to me by him,” he said.

Currently, Varun is gearing up for the release of his next, Coolie No 1. The film, directed by his father David Dhawan, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania. It is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas 2020.

Last month, Varun shared visuals of him getting a Covid-19 test as he resumed shooting. “Returning to work with all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori (Two yards of distance, mask is necessary). Swipe to see my test (it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel,” he wrote on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 12:25 IST
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Oct 15, 2020 14:37 IST
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Oct 15, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

DU admission: First round complete, but confusion prevails
Oct 15, 2020 15:16 IST
First elephant radio-collared in Uttarakhand with eye on Maha Kumbh 2021
Oct 15, 2020 15:16 IST
Restrictions back in Europe as coronavirus cases surge
Oct 15, 2020 15:15 IST
Japan Coast Guard testing unmanned aircraft to contain Chinese aggression
Oct 15, 2020 15:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.