Varun Dhawan has been funding Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant Ritik Diwakar’s education, video calls him often

Ritik Diwakar, one of the contestants of Super Dancer - Chapter 2, revealed that Varun Dhawan has been funding his education for the last two years. Varun met Ritik when he came on the show as a celebrity judge and learned that the boy’s family could not afford a good education for him. The actor also video calls him often and checks on how his studies are going.

In an interview, Ritik said that Varun got him admission into the KDMA International Academy in Kanpur, and has been paying his school fees as well as sponsoring his uniform and books. The boy is currently in the eighth grade.

Talking to The Times of India, Ritik said, “It’s been two years now for me to be studying in this prestigious school of the city. Varun bhaiya kept his promise of funding my education. Every year he transfers the yearly fee, which includes my uniform and books, to the school’s account. I am really happy that despite being from a poor family I am able to study in a reputed school of the city. I never thought that this would happen with me after participating in a reality show.”

Ritik further said that Varun has kept in touch with him. “Yes, Varun bhaiya calls me several times during the year, especially on festivals like Holi and Diwali. He makes video calls and keeps a track of my education too. Woh bahut achhe hai (He is very nice). I hope when I grow up I can be like him. I am really studying hard so that I can make the most of this opportunity given to me by him,” he said.

Currently, Varun is gearing up for the release of his next, Coolie No 1. The film, directed by his father David Dhawan, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania. It is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas 2020.

Last month, Varun shared visuals of him getting a Covid-19 test as he resumed shooting. “Returning to work with all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori (Two yards of distance, mask is necessary). Swipe to see my test (it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel,” he wrote on Instagram.

