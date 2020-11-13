Sections
Varun Dhawan is stumped by Sara Ali Khan’s nutty joke, watch video

Sara Ali Khan dropped a hilarious knock-knock joke on her Coolie No 1 co-star, Varun Dhawan. Watch the video here.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sara Ali Khan with Varun Dhawan.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Sara Ali Khan with yet another ‘knockout joke’. While her partner in crime is often her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, she roped Varun Dhawan in this time. The two actors are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Coolie No 1.

In a new video shared by Varun on Instagram, Sara left him flabbergasted with the punchline of her new knock-knock joke. “Knock knock,” she said. When he asked, “Who’s there?,” she replied, “Cash.” He then asked, “Cash, who?,” which sounds like ‘cashew’. She then stumps him with the punchline: “No, thank you, but I don’t mind some peanuts.”

Varun took a second to register the joke and exclaimed, “Oh, God!” He captioned the post, “HAPPY DHANTERAS @saraalikhan95 cracks a knockout joke. #coolieno1.”

 



Earlier this week, Varun and Sara had a shayari-off on Instagram. He took inspiration from her shayari-style captions for one of his Instagram posts, and she responded by reminding him that she is the ‘OG poetess’. She rebutted with an Instagram post, “Varun Dhawan is a brat. Shayari chor, copy cat. Don’t worry I have more tricks in my hat. I’m the OG poetess- you forgot that! @varundvn.”

Also read | Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari movie review: Diljit Dosanjh eclipses Manoj Bajpayee in this fun but scatterbrained comedy

Coolie No 1, Varun and Sara’s first collaboration, is David Dhawan’s reboot of his 1995 blockbuster by the same name. The two are stepping into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, respectively. Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi and Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in supporting roles.

Varun earlier told PTI that Coolie No 1 is not a remake, but an adaptation of the original. “When we do something like this the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But at the same time, the film is completely different. It is not a remake, it is an adaptation. But the title is the same,” he had said.

Though Coolie No 1 was originally scheduled to hit the theatres in May, it was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the film will get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas.

