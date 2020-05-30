Sections
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan is the ‘cutest chachu’ for two-year-old niece, helps her cut birthday cake. Watch

Varun Dhawan is the ‘cutest chachu’ for two-year-old niece, helps her cut birthday cake. Watch

Varun Dhawan has shared two lovely pictures with his two-year-old niece who turned two on Saturday.

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Varun Dhawan with his niece on her second birthday.

Varun Dhawan has shared two adorable pictures with his niece Niara who turned two on Saturday. The baby girl is the daughter of Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan and granddaughter of filmmaker David Dhawan.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Varun simply wrote “happy birthday” in the caption. While first picture shows the child being held by her uncle as the two are caught in a candid mood, the second picture shows Varun helping the Niara cut her birthday cake. The little one looks cute in a pink and floral dress with a big ribbon in her hair.

 

The post garnered more than 2.4 lakh ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Varun’s industry friend Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post, “Jigar ka tukda.” Dia Mirza wished the baby girl, “Happy birthday to the little one.” Sophie Choudry also wished her saying, “Cutie pie!!! Happy happy bday. A fan called the actor, “Cutest chachu”, another commented, “Soooo Damn Cuteeee!”



Varun had also celebrated his birthday last month amid lockdown. While he couldn’t go out, he did a video chat with several of his industry friends. His girlfriend Natasha Dalal was also spotted sharing the frame with him from his residence.

Also read: Pandemic plays spoilsport for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s 2020 wedding plans: report

Varun and Natasha were rumoured to be gearing up with a lavish wedding this year but it seems the plans have been put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic. Talking about her during his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Varun had said, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zaira Wasim returns to Twitter and Instagram
May 30, 2020 17:31 IST
‘I think e concerts will become a thing and it will get even bigger’
May 30, 2020 17:33 IST
More existing on-air shows to face Covid-19 heat?
May 30, 2020 17:24 IST
Here’s how coffee is good for digestion, other digestive disorders
May 30, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.