Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan returns to work, gets a Covid-19 test done: ‘It always stings’

Varun Dhawan returns to work, gets a Covid-19 test done: ‘It always stings’

Varun Dhawan shared a photo as he got back to work. He also shared a video showing a Covid-19 test done on him. He mentioned how it ‘always stings’.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 16:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Varun Dhawan shared a new post as he got back to work.

Actor Varun Dhawan has got back to work after a long hiatus. The actor shared a picture from the work place, with a mask on and standing alongside a medical professional. He also shared a video of getting a coronavirus test done.

Sharing the post, he wrote: “ Returning to work. With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori. Swipe to see my test(it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel.”

 

The post saw Tiger Shroff and Amy Jackson react to it and appreciated Varun’s effort. From the post, it is not clear on which project was the actor getting back to. Before the pandemic-related lockdowns came into force, the actor had been busy working on his father’s film, Coolie No 1. A part of the film had earlier been shot in Thailand. In February this year, them team had wrapped up the shoot of the film in Goa and shared pictures too.



Also read: Anushka Sharma’s ‘I drink coffee’ response trends again after Sunil Gavaskar’s controversial comment on her, Virat Kohli

Sharing a picture of himself having a healthy breakfast, Varun had written: “Pancake. Friday ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film i have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this.”

Coolie No 1 in the remake of his father’s earlier film of the same name. While the 2020 film will star Varun and Sara Ali Khan, the older 1995 film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Sep 25, 2020 16:36 IST
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Sep 25, 2020 16:51 IST
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Sep 25, 2020 15:36 IST
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sep 25, 2020 16:36 IST

latest news

Faceless I-T appeals launched, to help resolve about 85% cases
Sep 25, 2020 17:02 IST
Bihar assembly election 2020: Many challenges ahead for NDA
Sep 25, 2020 17:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: SC reserves order on pleas seeking refund of Air tickets cancelled during lockdown and all the latest news
Sep 25, 2020 16:57 IST
Sukhbir, Harsimrat lead Akali chakka jam against farm bills
Sep 25, 2020 16:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.