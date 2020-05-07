Varun Dhawan’s ABCD 2 dialogue inspires Israel’s tweet on Covid-19 antidote, actor responds

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is glad his famous dialogue from the dance film ABCD 2 has travelled as far as Israel. The 2015 film inspired the state of Israel and its dialogue feature in a tweet by the country’s official handle.

The official Twitter handle of the state of Israel wrote the dialogue on Twitter while responding to a tweet regarding an antidote for coronavirus. “Sahi disha me utha har ek kadam apne aap mein ek manzil hai. Aakhir zindagi ka matlab hi agla kadam chunana hai. Every step taken in the right direction... is like achieving the goal in itself... After all life is all about the next step.” According to the bio, the handle is maintained by Israel’s foreign ministry.

Varun shared the tweet and wrote, “Glad to knw this dialogue has travelled all the way to israel sending love and positivity.”

Also read: Mira Rajput reacts to Boys Locker Room, posts essay on how Indian parents should raise boys: ‘Our lives are in your hands’

The actor had expressed hopes that the news of an antidote in Israel was true. A journalist had tweeted, “#BREAKING: Joint statement by the Israeli Ministery of Defense and the Israel Institute for Biological Research: A significant breakthrough has been achieved in finding an antidote to the Corona virus that attacks the virus and can neutralize it in the sick body.” Varun had quoted it and said, “Hope this is true.”

Varun and Shradda Kapoor featured in ABCD 2 and also got together for the third movie in the franchise - ABCD 3, which released recently.

Last seen in ABCD 3, Varun will soon feature in his dad David Dhawan’s reboot of Govinda’s 1995 hit film, Coolie No 1. Sara Ali Khan has been paired opposite Varun in the film. About the film, Varun said during a live chat session online, “Coolie No 1 was supposed to release a week from now. We all are dealing with this, I do wish the film releases,” he said, and stressed that he wants it to release ‘in a theatre, hopefully soon.’

Follow @htshowbiz for more