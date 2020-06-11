Sections
Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 adapts during Covid-19 pandemic, see pic here

Varun Dhawan on Thursday shared a new picture from his upcoming film, Coolie No 1 but gave it an interesting coronavirus twist.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday shared a picture from his upcoming film Coolie No 1 but adapted it during the times of the coronavirus pandemic. His character can be seen wearing a mask.

Sharing the picture, Varun simply wrote #coolieno1 followed with a face with mask on emoji. The picture had many responding to it -- Manish Malhotra gave it a stamp of approval and dropped a thumbs up emoji. Fans also dropped red heart and fire emojis.

 

The picture comes at an important time as India goes through Unlock 1 and experts says the possibility of spread of infection is expected to peak in June and July. Hence the need to maintain social distance and wear masks.



In Coolie No 1, Varun is likely to reprise the role made famous by Govinda from David Dhawan’s ’90s hit film of the same name. While the older film starred Karisma Kapoor as the female lead, the new version with see Sara Ali Khan match steps with the actor.

Speaking about the choice of the stars, David had told Mumbai Mirror last year, “I want to make a film people can see again and again. Also, Varun and Sara are a fresh pair.”

Speaking about how the idea of a remake came to him, David had said, “After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It’s actually a new film, I’ve worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue.” The new film will also star Paresh Rawal. “Kader Khan was outstanding, but Paresh is a great actor and I am sure he will portray the character differently.”

