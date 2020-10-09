Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati among slate of 9 films to debut on Amazon Prime, see their release dates

Coolie No 1, Chaalaang and Durgavati are among the new releases on Amazon Prime.

Ahead of theatres opening later this week in many parts of India, Amazon Prime has announced its fresh slate of films that will debut on the platform from October to December. The titles include Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru, Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1, Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati and Rajkummar Rao and Nushratt Baruchaa’s Chhalaang.

Durgavati release date is December 11.

The David Dhawan film, a retread of his 90s blockbuster starring Govinda an Karisma Kapoor, will release on the OTT platform on December 25, making it the Christmas release. The film, which was made for the big screens and was initially supposed to release in May, was delayed due to the pandemic. It stars Varun in a double role and a few posters from the film have already been shared by the stars.

Chhalaang release date is November 13.

Tamil film Maara, starring R Madhavan, will come out on December 17. Also starring Shraddha Srinath, it is the official Tamil remake of Malayalam film, Charlie, which starred Duqluer Salmaan and Parvathy.

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru release date is October 30.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati, which is being produced by Akshay Kumar, will also release on Amazon Prime on December 11. A horror film, it is reportedly the remake of the South film Bhaagamathie that starred Anushka Shetty.

Rajkummar Rao and Nushratt Baruchaa’s Chhalaang will come out on November 13. The Hansal Mehta directorial was initially called Turram Khan. It was also slated to release earlier this year.

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru will be released on October 30. It is one of the biggest Tamil films to see a direct OTT release this year.

Kannada film Manne Number 13 will release on November 19, Anand Devarakonda’s Middle Class Melodies will come out on November 20 while Zakariya Mohammed’s Halal Love Story will be out on October 15. Kannada film Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja will land on October 29.