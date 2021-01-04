Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 is most watched Christmas release on Amazon Prime despite negative reviews

Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 is most watched Christmas release on Amazon Prime despite negative reviews

Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, opened big on Amazon Prime Video despite being panned unanimously by critics. The film is a reboot of David Dhawan’s 1995 comedy of the same name.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1.

David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, trumped overwhelmingly negative reviews to open big on Amazon Prime Video. The film was watched by people from over 3,700 Indian cities and towns in its opening weekend and became the most-watched Christmas release on the streaming platform. It was also the most-searched Amazon Prime Video title on the internet in 2020, a representative from the streaming service said.

Varun, who played the titular Coolie in the film, said in a statement, “The experience of recreating a classic film that I grew up watching has been surreal, and it is humbling to receive so much love and appreciation from viewers. In a year like 2020, we wanted to bring smiles to the audiences’ faces with a story that would entertain the entire family.”

Jackky Bhagnani, who produced Coolie No 1 under the banner Pooja Entertainment, said, “This is the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment. The release of this film has cut across boundaries, and we are happy that viewers across the world are streaming it.”

 



Coolie No 1 is a reboot of the 1995 film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Varun plays a coolie who poses as an ultra-rich heir who cons the daughter of a hotel owner (played by Sara) to marry her. When he is caught, he concocts a lie about having an identical twin, leading to much confusion.

Also read: Karanvir Bohra says his baby girl’s little hands stole his heart, Teejay Sidhu jokes ‘one day she’ll steal your credit cards’

The Hindustan Times review of Coolie No 1 called it a ‘limp spoof of the original’ and questioned the need to remake old hits. On IMDb, the film was bombed with unfavourable reviews and currently has a rating of 3.7 out of 10.

Coolie No 1 also featured Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in key roles. The film got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video when the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to plans of a theatrical release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Cockatoo helps man propose to girlfriend at Australian zoo. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
Ask Congress why it is against renaming Aurangabad, instead of questioning us: Sanjay Raut to BJP
by Swapnil Rawal
Year 2020: Andhra witnesses confrontation between Executive and Judiciary
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Sushmita Sen wishes her ‘babush’ Rohman Shawl on birthday
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.