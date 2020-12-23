Varun Dhawan says three A-list stars warned him about working with Sara Ali Khan: ‘Bach ke rehna’

Varun Dhawan was told to beware of Sara Ali Khan by as many as three other actors. Varun and Sara will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming Coolie No 1 remake.

In a promo video for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Varun revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan all had the same warning for him regarding Sara.

In the video, Varun said, “Inke saath kam kar raha tha toh mujhe Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal, sabne message kiya tha (Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal all warned me about working with her).” Sara asked, “Kya bola tha (What did they say)?” and Varun replied, “Ki bachke rehna (To beware of you).”

Sara, who made her debut with director Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput, has also starred in Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She is currently filming director Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 hit of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Sara in a recent interview had defended the ‘problematic’ plot of the original, and said that the remake should be viewed with an ‘open mind’.

She told Mid-Day in an interview, “I’d urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. There is a difference between what you say on Twitter, and what an entertaining comedy tries to say. If everybody [expects] everything to be politically correct, any scope of humour in our lives will be [lost]. Of course, you can’t be demeaning. Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny. It’s not about him cheating. Ultimately, he falls in love with her, and that’s what most of us look forward to in life.”

Directed by David Dhawan, the new Coolie No 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever. It’s slated for a Christmas release on Amazon Prime Video.

