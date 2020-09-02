Varun Dhawan shares new pic from Coolie No 1 with a cute dog

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a glimpse of his upcoming film, Coolie No 1 in his latest Instagram post and fans are going crazy over the new look.Varun can be seen donning sunglasses and holding a cute pup in his hands in the image. However, Varun later deleted the post. Sharing the picture, Varun had simply written, “Mr Kunwar #CoolieNo1 #tbt.”

Despite the post being deleted, it caught the fancy of fans and is still doing the rounds online on various fan platforms. One fan asked, “What is cooler, Varun’s glasses or the dog?” The post garnered more than 60,000 likes in just 10 minutes.

Coolie No1 is a remake of 1995 film that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. In the new iteration, Varun ahs been paired opposite Sara Ali Khan. Varun’s father, David Dhawan, who directed the original, has also helmed the upcoming movie. After Judwaa 2, Varun and David will team up for Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan.

About the film, Varun had earlier said, “It’s not a remake actually, but more of an adaptation. It’s a film for this generation though we have retained the screenplay, which was brilliant. Sara and I are trying to do what our seniors (Govinda and Karisma Kapoor) did in the original, under David Dhawan’s direction. It’s been a crazy ride.,” he said about the film.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the family entertainer was slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020. However, the plans had to be changed due to the ongoing pandemic that sent all theatres and cinema halls to complete shutdown in March.

About the film’s release, Varun had said in a live chat in April, “Coolie No 1 was supposed to release a week from now.” Varun added, the film’s future remains uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We all are dealing with this, I do wish the film releases,” he said, and stressed that he wants it to release ‘in a theatre, hopefully soon.’

