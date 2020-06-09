Varun Dhawan shares pics from 1920’s plague: ‘World has been through this before’

In a bid to motivate people as the country steps into Unlock 1, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has posted black-and-white pictures from 1920, assuring that humanity has seen similar situations in the past but managed to defeat all odds.

The first picture in Varun’s latest post on Tuesday shows a man wearing mask standing outside a cinema hall. The wall behind him has a poster that says, “All theatres closed until further notice at request of Mayor.” The second picture shows the back of a bus with a poster that says “Spit spreads death”.

He also posted another picture in which people are seen pushing a crib on a pavement. The two women and one man in the picture wear masks in the image. Sharing the pictures he wrote on Instagram, “1920 & 2020 The world has been through this before. We have to help our doctors,police force and front line warriors. Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. India 2020 population is estimated at 1,380,004,385 people at mid year according to UN data. India population is equivalent to 17.7% of the total world population. We all have to take responsibility.”

Varun’s post received 1.1 lakh likes within 30 minutes and had more than 600 comments. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra posted thumbs up emojis while actor Kim Sharma dropped clapping emojis on Varun’s post. His fans also showered the post with heart emojis.

