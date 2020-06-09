Sections
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan shares pics from 1920’s plague: ‘World has been through this before’

Varun Dhawan shares pics from 1920’s plague: ‘World has been through this before’

Championing doctors, cops and other frontline warriors amid Covid-19 pandemic, Varun Dhawan shared images from the 1920 plague to say that we have been through such times and can sail through again.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Varun Dhawan shares pictures from the 1920 plague, urging fans to help the frontline warriors amid coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to motivate people as the country steps into Unlock 1, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has posted black-and-white pictures from 1920, assuring that humanity has seen similar situations in the past but managed to defeat all odds.

The first picture in Varun’s latest post on Tuesday shows a man wearing mask standing outside a cinema hall. The wall behind him has a poster that says, “All theatres closed until further notice at request of Mayor.” The second picture shows the back of a bus with a poster that says “Spit spreads death”.

He also posted another picture in which people are seen pushing a crib on a pavement. The two women and one man in the picture wear masks in the image. Sharing the pictures he wrote on Instagram, “1920 & 2020 The world has been through this before. We have to help our doctors,police force and front line warriors. Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. India 2020 population is estimated at 1,380,004,385 people at mid year according to UN data. India population is equivalent to 17.7% of the total world population. We all have to take responsibility.”

Also read: Confirmed: Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl to release on Netflix, watch her real story in new teaser



Varun’s post received 1.1 lakh likes within 30 minutes and had more than 600 comments. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra posted thumbs up emojis while actor Kim Sharma dropped clapping emojis on Varun’s post. His fans also showered the post with heart emojis.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? Rahul asks Rajnath Singh
Jun 09, 2020 17:29 IST
I love old songs but I don’t have an issue with new music: Sukhwinder Singh
Jun 09, 2020 17:25 IST
Dipika Rana is taking strides towards stardom with Likee. Find out how!
Jun 09, 2020 17:26 IST
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, newborn makes 380-km journey for heart surgery
Jun 09, 2020 17:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.