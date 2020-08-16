Varun Dhawan shares sweet birthday video for dad David Dhawan, thanks him ‘for teaching me to handle success and failure’

Actor Varun Dhawan wished his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, a happy birthday with a sweet video. In the clip, Varun is seen flipping through an album of family photos and reminiscing about how David was never a typical father.

“My dad. Kabhi baap ka farz nahi nibhaya unhone. Cricket match haar ke aaya toh thappad nahi maara. Balki peeth thapthapa kar bole, ‘Haarega nahi toh seekhega kaise yaar?’ (He never fulfilled the duties of a father. When I returned home after losing a cricket match, he never slapped me. Instead, he patted me on the back and said, ‘If you don’t lose, how will you learn?’),” he says in the video.

Varun continues, “Main umar se pehle bade hone ke chakkar mein tha. Unhone lagaam nahi lagayi, balki hum-umar ban kar baat samjhayi. Main gira toh lot-pot hoke hase, kaha ki kal ko girega toh duniya aise hi hasegi. Toh chal, practice kar le, ek-do baar. Baap ka farz kabhi nahi nibhaya...kyunki dosti ke farz mein woh mere baap nikle (I wanted to grow up quickly. He never tried to rein me in, but instead, sat me down and explained things to me as an equal. When I fell down, he laughed his heart out. He told me that when I fall again, the world will laugh at me, so it is time I had some practice. He never fulfilled the duties of a father...because when it came to fulfilling the responsibilities of a friend, he turned out to be my father).”

Varun went on to credit his success to the fact that his father never lifted him up on his shoulders, but taught him how to pick himself up after falling down. He then plugs in SAB TV’s new show, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which will show a similar kind of father-son relationship. The show will begin airing from August 31.

“Happy birthday Papa!! Thank u for teaching me to handle success and failure.Thank you for not only being my dad... but also my friend!,” the actor wrote in his Instagram post.

Varun will collaborate with David on his next release, Coolie No 1, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film, a reboot of the filmmaker’s 1995 blockbuster of the same name, is ready for release but has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

