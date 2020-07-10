Varun Dhawan surprises school kids with a video call

Sections
Varun Dhawan surprised students of a Nashik school when he chatted with them via a video call.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 18:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Varun Dhawan spoke to his young fans and answered their questions.

Actor Varun Dhawan surprised his young fans on Friday afternoon as he decided to interact with them via a video call.

The official handle of a Nashik school posted screenshots of the kids chatting with Varun and wrote, “Thank you for making our day!! We love you loads and loads.” Varun also shared the post and thanked Nalini, Shashank Khaitan’s wife, who is associated with the school.

The official handle of the school had captioned the post as, “Our Junior Head Boy Yogansh says, ‘This was the best surprise of the year’. We couldn’t agree more. Thank you @varundvn for being so patient and answering the numerous questions of your lil fans. We loved hearing you. Thank you for this ‘ lovely surprise’.

 



Earlier in the day, he also shared a picture of himself hitting the gym. In the picture, he is wearing a dark green gunji paired with black shorts.

Varun recently celebrated crossing the 30 million followers mark on Instagram and shared a video that traced his Bollywood journey. “30 MILLION #varuniacs Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit,” he captioned the video.

Varun was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D and Karan Johar’s production, Kalank. Both the films failed to impress critics and audiences. He was shooting for his dad David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot when the coronavirus lockdown was announced. The original film featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor while the new one stars Sara Ali Khan and Varun.

