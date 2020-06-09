Varun Sharma mourns death of ex-manager Disha Salian, says he’s ‘speechless, numb’

Actor Varun Sharma has condoled the death of his former manager, who died of a suspected suicide on Monday. The Chhicchore actor wrote that he is ‘at a loss for words’.

He shared a picture of himself with Disha Salian, and wrote in his caption, “Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend.”

Varun continued, “You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon.”

“Sorry to hear that Varun. May her soul rest in peace,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “RIP,” wrote several others.

According to a report in PeepingMoon, Disha, who was also the former manager of Varun’s Chhichhore co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, jumped off the 14th floor of her building in Malad, Mumbai. She was having dinner with her boyfriend and a few others just moments before. She was declared dead at a Borivali hospital.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian dies, suicide suspected: report

According to various media reports, Disha was Varun’s manager for over a year and she also worked with comedian Bharti Singh. She had been working for Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone of late.

Follow @htshowbiz for more