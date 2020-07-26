Vatsal Sheth: People go crazy for Taimur, so don’t cry nepotism if he becomes an actor

Nepotism is in every field and sometimes, many of us, without understanding what we are doing, also help in its growth, feels Vatsal Sheth. While it’s natural for parents to support their kids, the actor adds that people who don’t have godfathers in the industry shouldn’t get consumed in the debate as that might affect their work.

“Just like a politician’s son or daughter joins politics, it happens in our industry, too. As kids, we want to ape our parents. That’s why most industry kids want to do this as they’ve grown up watching their parents and lived that life,” reasons the actor, who is an outsider himself.

More than anything, Sheth adds, it’s the also the audience who wants to see star kids turn actors once they grow up. “Taimur (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son) is a kid. See how people go crazy around him. Uska photo dikhao, video dikhao. If you’re so keen on seeing Taimur right now, obviously you want to see him on big screen, too. Then if he becomes an actor, you can’t cry nepotism,” he says.

The Malang actor also points out that nepotism cannot make anyone a big star and everyone needs to work hard. “Look at Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana — they aren’t from the industry, they worked very hard. Varun Dhawan is a great actor. I know how hard he works on his craft and even in the gym, so you can’t ignore that and just talk about him being a director’s son,” he maintains.

The 39-year-old, however, doesn’t deny the fact that if one hails from a film family, they have an easy access over others in Bollywood. “For an outsider, it might be difficult but not impossible,” says Sheth, who is quite actor Ajay Devgn and consider each other, family.

Ask about the support he receives from the senior actor, and he adds, “I met him during Taarzan: The Wonder Car (2004). Since then, he has been there to guide me. There’s no nepotism here. Even Salman (Khan) bhai, Sohail (Khan) bhai support many youngsters… saying that from personal experience. Honestly, people who shout nepotism on Twitter don’t know what’s actually happening.”

Talking social media, so much is being said about the toxicity that prevails on these platforms. While Sheth agrees, he says it doesn’t take it all seriously. “These trolls don’t have face or followers. There’s no actual conversation happening there with them. So why give them importance,” he ends.

