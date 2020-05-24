Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined: ‘There’s no fever, no cough or breathlessness’

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for the coronavirus. He was diagnosed with the deadly virus on May 14 and is asymptomatic.

Kiran told News18 that he went to the hospital for a minor medical procedure earlier this month and was asked to get a few tests done before, including the coronavirus test. After testing positive, he is quarantined at home.

“I’m asymptomatic positive. I had got myself tested on May 14 and it turned out I had coronavirus. But there’s no fever, no cough or any kind of breathlessness. I’m absolutely fine, and have quarantined myself at home. It has been 10 days and I haven’t developed any symptoms,” he said.

Kiran joked that doing all the chores by himself reminded him of his ‘boarding school days’. He said, “I’m currently staying on the third floor of my residence. My family lives on the second floor. I’m alone and reliving my boarding school days, putting my own bed and washing my own clothes (laughs).” He will undergo a second test on either Monday (May 25) or Tuesday (May 26).

Kiran has been a part of several films as well as television shows. His projects on the small screen include Miilee, Chhajje Chhajje Ka Pyar, Grihasti and Zindagi. His filmography includes Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Julie and Dhadkan.

The first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus was singer Kanika Kapoor, after she returned from London in March. She was discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on April 6, after getting a negative result on two consecutive tests.

Producer Karim Morani and his daughters Zoa and Shaza were also diagnosed with the coronavirus. However, they have made a complete recovery now. Actor Purab Kohli also opened up about his coronavirus diagnosis in April, in an Instagram post.

