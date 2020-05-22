Veteran actor Mumtaz responds to death hoax: ‘I am hale and hearty, why do people want me dead?’

Sections
Actor Mumtaz on Friday said that she was hale and hearty and has been staying home with her family through the lockdown period in London.

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumtaz lives in London with her family.

Veteran actor Mumtaz has rubbished reports of her death yet again. Speaking to Bombay Times from London, she said she is doing just fine after people started sharing news of her death on social media last week.

She was quoted in a Times of India report as saying, “Oh! I am hale and hearty. Main abhi zinda hoon. I am glad someone called to check officially. I don’t know why someone is deliberately doing this. Is it some kind of a joke? Last year, it shook my family and everyone called in, worried sick. My near and dear ones were in different parts of the world and it traumatised all of them. In a way, it also troubled me a lot. This year, my daughters, grandkids, sons-in-law and my husband are all here with me in London. The lockdown has kept us all at home, together, and safe. Of course, I have more relatives around the world who got worried reading what made the rounds last night. Mujhe kyun maarna chahte hain log? Jab waqt aayega to main khud hi chali jaaongi.”

She was obviously annoyed as the news upset her extended family spread across the globe. She mentioned that her nephew Shaad Randhawa and her sister Malika lived in Mumbai and the least people could have done is cross check with them.

 



She further said, “Jab marungi, to meri family officially bata degi sabko. It won’t be a secret. It will be all over the place, I know that and I am sure of that. Death is as real as life and everyone will face it some day. But I can’t get my head around these death hoaxes that make the rounds once or twice in the year about a few of us.”

Also read: Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul appeals to industry for financial help: ‘I’m struggling for medicines, basic needs’

Shaad too had taken to Instagram to post pictures of his aunt with her husband Mayur Madhvani and daughter Natasha (who is married to Fardeen Khan) and grandchildren and written: “Happier than before , livelier than before, healthier than before, more vibrant than before,more beautiful than before, generous and loving as ever .... Legend forever #Mumtaz.”

On Thursday, a number of reports made headlines claiming that the veteran actor had died. The reports added that her funeral would take place on Saturday.

