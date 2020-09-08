Veteran actor Surekha Sikri hospitalised after brain stroke, seeks financial help

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday and has been admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai. The nurse who looks after her said that the 75-year-old is facing a financial crunch and appealed to the film industry for help.

The nurse told Navbharat Times that Surekha had the stroke at around 11 in the morning, while drinking a glass of juice. “I rushed her to the hospital and she is currently being treated. I couldn’t get her admitted to any other hospital because of high fees. We do not have that kind of money,” she said, urging the film industry to come to provide financial aid.

Earlier, in 2018, Surekha had a brain stroke after she fell in the bathroom and hit her head. She had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I had a brain stroke ten months ago and I have been recovering since then. I fell down and hit my head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahabaleshwar. I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon.”

Surekha received National Awards for her roles in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018). She also won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989 for her contributions towards Hindi theatre.

Surekha has acted in a number of films, including Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Dillagi and Zubeidaa. She was also seen in a number of television shows such as Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Balika Vadhu, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

Surekha was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, which also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Her upcoming release is the queer romance Sheer Qorma, in which she will reportedly play Divya Dutta’s grandmother.

