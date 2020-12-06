Sections
Home / Bollywood / Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan dies at 84, Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute

Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan dies at 84, Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute

Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan,84, died on Sunday at his residence in Thane. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to him in a tweet.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 13:59 IST

By Sajana Nambiar, Hindustan Times

Ravi Patwardhan had appeared in more than 200 films and 125 plays.

Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan,84, died on Sunday at his residence in Thane. Patwardhan, who was recently acting in a Marathi serial, had taken a break from work in the pandemic and due to his health, though his close friends claim that he was willing to start work again. He suffered a heart attack at his residence in Panchpakhadi late on Saturday night and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to him in his tweet saying, “We have lost an actor who made every character role memorable with his ‘towering’ personality. He set an example before the others by working actively in the field of cinema and television even at this age. He gave us some of the memorable roles. His death is a great loss for the theatre and film industry.”

 

Known for his aggressive roles as public prosecutor, judge or village Patil in the 80s and 90s movies such as Tezaab, Pratighat and Ankush among others, Patwardhan became a household name in Maharashtra for his role of village Patil, in Amchi Mati Amchi Manasa, a series on farmers in the state, aired on Doordarshan in 90s. He also played the role of Dhritarashtra in the epic Mahabharata.

Patwardhan is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. Ashok Samel,78, an actor and writer who had worked with him, said,” I met him a week ago and he was keen on working again on new projects. However his health wasn’t well in the last few days. I have worked with him and the only thing that comes to mind is his dedication towards work as an artist.”

His friends, colleagues and relatives remember him as a down to earth person. He used to make time for selection of folk art artists for the Thane district despite his busy schedule. He had acted in more than 200 films and 125 plays.

