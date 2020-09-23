Sections
Home / Bollywood / Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Pandya dies after battle with lung cancer, Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao pay tribute

Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Pandya dies after battle with lung cancer, Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao pay tribute

Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Mukesh Chhabra have paid tribute to actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who died after a battle with lung cancer.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 19:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya has worked in popular films including Vicky Donor and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi.

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who was battling lung cancer, has died. The National School of Drama announced his passing on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the NSD wrote, “The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya’s (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul.” Several actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao expressed their sadness.

 

“May God rest Bhupesh Pandya’s soul,” Manoj wrote in Hindi, while Gajraj responded to the NSD’s tweet with folded-hands emojis. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra posted sad face emojis in a tweet.

Previously, a friend of Bhupesh had shared a fundraiser for the actor, who was in need of money to pay for his cancer treatment. Manoj shared the link and tweeted, “Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh an Nsd graduate !!” While Manoj urged everyone to come forward and donate, Gajraj donated Rs 25000, the website shows. Guneet Monga’s production house Sikhya Entertainment had donated Rs 2 lakh.

About her husband’s diagnosis, Bhupesh’s wife Chhaya Pandya told Times of India, “Unfortunately, this is true, and my husband is suffering from stage IV cancer. He has undergone supportive care, palliative chemotherapy and palliative RT at Apollo Hospital of Ahmedabad.” Bhupesh has worked in popular films including Vicky Donor and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi.

