Vicky Donor actor dies, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer claims she didn’t name any actor

Here are top 5 entertainment news stories:

‘Rhea Chakraborty didn’t name any actor,’ says lawyer as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet summoned

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has claimed that the Jalebi actor has not named anybody in her statement regarding the drug links in Bollywood. His statement came after the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in relation to a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death.

Crackdown review: Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar deliver edge-of-the-seat thriller

It’s been a year since Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man had us enthralled. With the second season still quite some way off, Apoorva Lakhia steps in with a crackling thriller, Crackdown. Grab the popcorn.

Poonam Pandey to end marriage with Sam Bombay: ‘I don’t think it’s smart to return to person who has beaten you up like an animal’

Actor Poonam Pandey has broken her silence after filing a police complaint against her husband, film producer Sam Bombay. Poonam, who married Sam earlier this month in a private ceremony, was on her honeymoon in Goa when she filed a complaint of assault against Sam.

Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Pandya dies after battle with lung cancer, Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao pay tribute

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who was battling lung cancer, has died. The National School of Drama announced his passing on Wednesday. In a tweet, the NSD wrote, “The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya’s (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul.”

Sushant Singh Rajput doubted sisters’ motives, felt they were only after his money: Rhea Chakraborty in bail plea

Actor Rhea Chakraborty in her bail plea has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was doubtful about the motivations of his sisters. Rhea has said that the late actor believed his sisters were not worried about his mental health, and were merely after his money.

