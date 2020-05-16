Sections
Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal gets birthday wishes from rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif, Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt and others

Vicky Kaushal gets birthday wishes from rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif, Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt and others

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Meghna Gulzar and others took to social media to wish actor Vicky Kaushal on his birthday.

Updated: May 16, 2020 20:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vicky Kaushal got birthday wishes from Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Actor Vicky Kaushal got a lot of wishes on his 32nd birthday but the one that caught everyone’s attention was Katrina Kaif. Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating but the stars have never confirmed their relationship.

In her birthday message, Katrina shared Vicky’s popular dialogue from Uri: The Surgical Strike, on her Instagram Stories. “May the josh always be high. Happy birthday,” she wrote.

Vicky’s Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt also shared a message for him. “Happy birthday my extremely talented friend. Hope you have the most lovely day,” she wrote with a picture of the two.

 



Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes for the Manmarziyaan actor even as several celebs from Bollywood wished him on his special day. Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal was the first celebrity to wish him on social media. Sunny took to Twitter and posted a couple of childhood pictures of himself with his star bother.

Taapsee Pannu also wished him as he ringed in his 32nd by posting a picture from the set of their film Manmarziyaan on her Instagram story. In the picture, Taapsee is seen sitting in Vicky’s lap as the two laugh their hearts out. “Happy Birthday mere neele kukkad! Stay the boring black n white you are. Always,” she wrote along with the picture.

Kiara Advani, the Lust Stories co-star of Vicky, also posted a picture on her Instagram stories and extended best wishes to him on his birthday. Raazi director Meghna Gulzar posted a picture of herself sitting and having a conversation with the birthday boy. “Muskurate raho, haste raho, Happy Birthday,” she wrote in the caption.

