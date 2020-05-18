Vicky Kaushal on his quarantine birthday: ‘Never knew not doing dishes and dusting for a day could make me feel like a king’

Vicky Kaushal on Sunday thanked his “big family” of well wishers and fans for making his birthday a special affair, even amid the lockdown. The actor reciprocated the love and wishes by sharing a heart-warming message on Instagram. The actor called it “the most memorable birthday.”

He wrote, “This birthday is the one, I’ll always remember. Home made cakes, virtual parties with friends across continents... never knew not doing dishes and dusting for a day could make me feel like a king. Met no one, but connected with so many. Every call, every message, every poem, all the posts, the sketches, the artwork and what not.. it all really made me feel special. All thanks to you, the big family that I’m blessed to be a part of. Man! Qurantine birthday is so worth the hype.” Concluding the note, the Vicky added, “Thank You! Love & Prayers.” Keeping the caption simple, the actor left a red heart emoji along with the post.

The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than 377000 ‘likes’ within a few hours of being posted. Few of his industry friends even wished him a belated happy birthday in reaction to the post. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Happy belated birthday Vicky! Have a super year.” Zoa Morani also commented, “So well put. Happy happy birthday! Big big fan.” Film writer Kanika Dhillon also wished him, saying, “Happy happy birthday!!! May u feel like a king all the year round not just quarantine!”

Vicky celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday and wishes poured in for him. His Manmarziyaan co-actor Taapsee Pannu and Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt also wished him as he ringed in his 32nd.

Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal was the first celebrity to wish him on social media. Sunny took to Twitter and posted a couple of childhood pictures of himself with his star bother. “Kuchh nahi badla...Photo paper se phone-par aa gayi, baaki kuchh nahi badla..Tu 2 feet se 6 feet ka ho gaya, baaki kuchh nahi badla,” Sunny wrote in the caption.

“Hum pehle cool the, aaj very cool hain, baaki kuch nahi badla...Main left tha, tu right hai. Dekh kuchh nahi badlaa...janmdin Mubarak ho brother @vickykaushal09,” his caption further read.

