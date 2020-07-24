Sections
Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi celebrate Masaan as film completes 5 years

As Masaan completed 5 years, a number of actors including Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and film’s producer Manish Mundra took to social media to remember their film.

Masaan starred Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjai Mishra and Shweta Tripathi in prominent roles.

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi took to social media to share pictures from Masaan and its shoot. The film completed five years on Friday.

Sharing pictures from the film, Vicky simply added five balloons. The stills showed all the principle characters from the film - Richa, Shweta, Sanjai Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi. It also has a shooting still of director Neeraj Ghaywan with Vicky and another team members. Richa re-posted FuhSe Pictures video commemorating the film.

 

Producer Manish Mundra, who is behind some small gems in Hindi cinema like Ankhon Dekhi, Masaan, Kadvi Hawa, wrote: “#Masaan has been one heck of a journey....which continues still.”



 

Shweta, who was paired against Vicky, said: “We were in Benaras for the premiere. The city where where it all began. We felt all kinds of (balloons emoji) then and still do. Thank you for the love, the poetry and the baarish. Thank you for making us your Devi, Deepak aur Shaalu. #Masaan”

Masaan, when it released, won a lot of international acclaim - in fact, it received a standing ovation at Cannes. The Hindustan Times review had said: “Masaan means crematorium. The film begins with a woman watching porn. Sex and death follow. The first 15 minutes are so startling and sad that you sit up and wonder, what’s coming next?Debutant director Neeraj Ghaywan and writer Varun Grover construct a tapestry of bruised and broken lives set against a 5,000-year-old backdrop: The city of Varanasi.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande told her Sushant Singh Rajput suffered ‘so much humiliation’ and ‘could not take it’

Masaan was the film that set into motion Vicky’s career. He had since then made many successful films including his biggest hit, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi. He will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic, Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Sam Manekshaw and a film by Karan Johar.

