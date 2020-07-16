Sections
Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan wish Katrina Kaif a happy birthday, within minutes of each other

Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan wish Katrina Kaif a happy birthday, within minutes of each other

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan have wished Katrina Kaif a happy birthday. See their messages here.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have long been rumoured to be dating.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has wished Katrina Kaif a happy birthday. Vicky took to Instagram stories to share a simple birthday wish for Katrina, and posted a picture of her.

“Happy birthday,” Vicky wrote, below a picture of Katrina on a terrace. She is wearing a plain top and dungarees, and gesturing as if to hug someone. Vicky and Katrina have long been rumoured to being in a relationship, although neither has admitted nor denied it.

“I don’t feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie,” the website filmibeat.com quoted Vicky as saying in February. To Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting. I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything.”

 



Actor Salman Khan also took to social media to wish Katrina on her birthday. “Happy bday Katrina,” he wrote, next to a picture of the two of them from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone wish ‘gorgeous’ Katrina Kaif on her birthday, Anushka Sharma shares pics with the ‘strong one’

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and many other actors also wished Katrina. “Happy birthday to the gorgeous, gorgeous soul. May your day be full of sunshine ...oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!! Love you loads Katy,” wrote Alia. “Happy birthday Katrina. Here’s to a beautiful, wise and strong one,” wrote Katrina’s Zero co-star, Anushka Sharma.

