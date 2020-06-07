Vicky Kaushal says post-production of Sardar Udham Singh to resume on Monday, shares throwback pic from set

Vicky Kaushal has announced his ambitious biopic drama, Sardar Udham Singh, will go into post-production on Monday. The actor shared a candid throwback picture from the sets which shows him in his look from the film.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Vicky wrote, “When nature beckoned, We listened... We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion... Now, there is a call again, An excitement, yet a caution. And a hunger to reboot, With this feeling. We begin, again... #SardarUdhamSingh. Post production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow –8th June.” Vicky, wearing a trench coat and sporting a suave hairstyle, is seen having a chat with director Shoojit Sircar on the sets of the film.

Shoojit has made the same announcement on social media. A week after Cultural Affairs Ministry, Maharashtra, permitted resumption of shootings for films, television shows, advertisements, OTT, etc, the filmmaker shared the update on the biopic of the Indian revolutionary on Twitter.

Issuing a government resolution last week, the ministry said that producers will have to conduct pre-production and post-production work by adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government. The order stated that social distancing norms will have to be followed strictly with focus on personal hygiene.

In a previous interview with PTI, Sircar had said they had barely started the post-production on Sardar Udham Singh when a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus epidemic was announced on March 24. “It’s a difficult film and it needs a long post-production time,” he had said.

The film will hit the theatres on January 15 next year. The film is the biopic of the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The project is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on October 2 this year.

(With PTI inputs)

