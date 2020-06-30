Sections
Vicky Kaushal shares Kamli's famous dialogue as Sanju turns 2, Dia Mirza thanks team

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza shared fond memories from their film Saju as it completed two years of release.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanju starred Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Pawal in important roles.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share their memories as Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju completed two years. Vicky even shared a popular dialogue from the film.

Sharing pictures, Vicky wrote how Kamli was always non-judgemental: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field... and you’ll find this there. - Kamli. . #2yearsofSanju.” One of the pictures he shared was a popular dialogue of his character Kamli from the film which goes as “Ghee che to GhapaGhap che”. His fans took to the comments section to say how they loved his portrayal. One user said: “You are so so good in this film.” Another fan wrote: “And two years of crushing over Vicky Kaushal!” Lots of fans of the film also wrote in. One said: “Best movie.. Best performances.” Yet another said: “What a movie it was.”

 

 



Dia Mirza took recalled the film and spoke fondly of it. She said: “Will be forever grateful for the trust, the love and joy this team gave me. Thank you.”

When Sanju released in 2018, masses loved it but it evoked sharp response from critics. While performances were rewarded, the film was panned. Hindustan Times’ review had this to say about the film: “Sanju is another gem in Ranbir Kapoor’s repertoire, but the same can’t be said about Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju is watchable but a very average fare.”

 

Sanju, however, turned out to be a mega success story, bringing in more than Rs 300 crore in domestic market alone. It remains Ranbir’s highest grosser. A biopic on Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Sanju starred Ranbir in the titular role with Vicky, Dia, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal and Sonam Kapoor in supporting roles.

