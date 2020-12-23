Vicky Kaushal shares pic of his new bulked up avatar, Rajkummar Rao reacts: ‘Rock solid brother’

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday shared a new picture of himself in a totally different look. The Masaan actor is all bulked up in the new picture.

Sharing it, he wrote: “I know that we can do better, I know we better as one, I know that we could do better, Without evil on our tongue!” The picture showed his side profile, sitting in his gym and prominently displayed are his biceps. Actor Rajkummar Rao reacted to the picture and wrote: “Rock solid brother.” 83 actor Saqib Saleem wrote in the comments section: “Bhai bhai bhai.” His brother actor Sunny Kaushal joked: “Hey dola re dola re dola re dola...” Musician Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta was take by surprise and wrote: “WHAAAAAATTTTTT!!!”

It is not clear whether Vicky’s changed look is for a film or not. However, back in February this year, in a Bollywood Hungam report, his Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar had confirmed that the actor will star in The Immortal Ashwatthama for him. For the role, he would also need to beef up, learn Israeli martial art Krav Maga and Jiujitsu and sword fighting. The actor, who touched 90-95 kgs for Uri, was expected to put on as much as 110 to 115 kgs for The Immortal Ashwatthama. Initially, four months had been allocated for the task, as in February this year, Vicky was to begin shooting for filmmaker Karan Johar’s Takht. Vicky was reportedly to be seen as Aurangzeb in the film. Sadly, the project had to be postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus.

Also read: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal marries choreographer Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram. See pics

Vicky, meanwhile, has a number of interesting films in his kitty. He has done a film with Shootjit Sircar called Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic of the freedom fighter. He also has a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, which will see him unite with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter