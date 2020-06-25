Vicky Kaushal shares throwback pic as Raman Raghav completes 4 years, jokes about being thinner than electricity wire

Vicky Kaushal, who was very lean during the shoot of Raman Raghav, bulked up for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to recall one of his early films, Raman Raghav, on Wednesday. The 2016 neo-noir psychological thriller was directed by Anurag Kashyap. He joked about being skinny back then.

Sharing a bare-chested picture from the film, Vicky wrote: “Taar bijli se patle hamare piya (My beloved is thinner than electricity wire.)” The picture, shot in dim light, shows the actor in a tense moment, rapt in attention. The post got many reactions; TV host and actor Maniesh Paul wrote admiringly: “Lean and how.” Huma Qureshi dropped a number of heart emojis. One of his fans said: “Taar hai wahan, jhatka lagaa yahaan (A wire there gives me a jolt here.)”

Raman Raghav was inspired by the real-life story of Raman Raghav, who operated in Mumbai of the 1960s. It is a cat and mouse chase between a serial killer Ramanna (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and a corrupt cop (Vicky Kaushal).

Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “This is no Bollywood-style revenge or angry man plot, it is just pure sadism. Ramanna is purest in his cruelty, and juxtaposed with Raghavan’s uncontrolled violence, he makes the film spine-chilling.”

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui was already an established actor by then, having worked in films like Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Kick, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Vicky was only starting out in Bollywood. Two years after the release of Raman Raghav, he would star in a spat of prominent films - Raazi, Lust Stories, Manmarziyaan and Sanju. Then, in 2019, came Uri: The Surgical Strike and Vicky was catapulted into the star-actor league.

The actor has some interesting films in his kitty - there is Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic, a three-part film Immortal Ashwatthama with Aditya Dhar and Meghna Gulzar’s next on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama Takht, where Vicky will reportedly play Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

